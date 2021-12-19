Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.