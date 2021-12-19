Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $438.51 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

