Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0164

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $758,627.46 and approximately $169.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

