Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

