Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $461,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,510,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

