Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

