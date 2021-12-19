Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

