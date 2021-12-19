Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 78,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

