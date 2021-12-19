Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

