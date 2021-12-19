Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 806,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 746,153 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,819 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,032 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

