Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMF opened at $7.05 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

