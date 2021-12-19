$7.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

