Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $52.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDS-A shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

RDS-A stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

