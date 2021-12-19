Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.50 ($6.07).
Several research analysts have commented on AV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,781.59). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($208,272.76).
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
