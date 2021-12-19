Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.50 ($6.07).

Several research analysts have commented on AV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Aviva alerts:

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,781.59). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($208,272.76).

LON:AV opened at GBX 402.90 ($5.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.