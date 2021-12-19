Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT at $53.15

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Methanex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.