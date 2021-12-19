Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $98.19 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $98.19 million and $771,984.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,851,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

