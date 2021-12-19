PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $167.94 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $167.94 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.50 or 0.00026528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 250,689,105 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

