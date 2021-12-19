Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,957 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

