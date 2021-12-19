61,154 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

