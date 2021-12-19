Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 58.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 221.4% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $139.09 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.13.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

