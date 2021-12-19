Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

