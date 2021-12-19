Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.