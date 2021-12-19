18,248 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $204,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.