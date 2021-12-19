Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.22 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

