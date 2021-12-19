$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

