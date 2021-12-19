Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.