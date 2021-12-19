Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.