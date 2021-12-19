Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 1.9% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.