Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 1,305 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

On Friday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $218,245.26.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

