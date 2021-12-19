VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VACNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

VAT Group stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

