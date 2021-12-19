Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 15,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

