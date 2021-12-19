Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

