Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $7.12 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.
About Wynn Macau
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.