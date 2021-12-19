Motco Has $3.49 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

