Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,055 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

