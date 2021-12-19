NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

