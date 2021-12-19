Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,771,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $35.44 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.