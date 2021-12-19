Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB opened at $229.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

