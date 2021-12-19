TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,318 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

