Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,370,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 578.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 188,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

