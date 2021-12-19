Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,489 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

