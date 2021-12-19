Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

