Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,876 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $114.79 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

