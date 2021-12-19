Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target at $14.25

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CPXGF stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

