Machine Xchange Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.63 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Machine Xchange Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Machine Xchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Machine Xchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Machine Xchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Machine Xchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Machine Xchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.