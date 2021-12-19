Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,083,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $73.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.