-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

