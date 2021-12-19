Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $85.33

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:WGO opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

