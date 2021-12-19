Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $13.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

