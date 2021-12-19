Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $295.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

